What BTS’ Suga says on SEVENTEEN’s Woozi being called his ‘look-alike’

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 01, 2023
Hold on to your hats, K-Pop fans, because Suga finally opened up about his doppelganger in an episode of a variety web series 'Suchwita', that airs on YouTube and Weverse
That's right, BTS's Suga and SEVENTEEN's Woozi finally met up, and boy, they didn’t disappoint
For years, fans have been pointing out the striking similarities between the two, and we can confirm that it's not just our eyes playing tricks on us. From their small and cute heights to their bold hair color choices, Suga and Woozi are like two peas in a K-Pop pod
But it's not just their appearance that has impressed their fans. These two are both incredibly talented producers, and we can only imagine the bops they could cook up if they joined forces
When Woozi made his entrance on the show, he brought gifts for Suga and even brought along his own non-alcoholic drink (how considerate!). The two wasted no time in addressing the elephant in the room and acknowledging their uncanny resemblance
Suga said that looking at Woozi was like looking in the mirror at his younger self. One can only imagine the confusion that would cause if they walked past each other on the street
To really lean into their twin-like appearance, Suga made sure they had matching hairstyles when they did the "Haegum" TikTok challenge video together
