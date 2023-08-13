BTS’ RM On His Dog’s Death, Solo Comeback, Group’s Reunion & More - Check Out

BTS’ RM recently opened up to fans in a live session, shedding light on a range of topics that left the ARMY community both moved and excited.

Amid conversations about his pet dog Moni's passing and confirming his solo comeback, RM shared poignant details about BTS's future, touching on the highly anticipated reunion with the septet in 2025.

RM SAD ON HIS DOG'S DEATH

The session took a heartfelt turn when RM mentioned the loss of his beloved pet expressing his sadness, Moni.

The BTS leader shared his feelings, saying, "Ah Moni, I never got a chance to speak about him. 2 or 3 months ago he crossed the rainbow Bridge. He did not spend much time with me but my family who lived with him for so long are having difficulty moving on because he was a part of our family."

CONFIRMS HIS SOLO COMEBACK

As the session continued, RM shared exciting news regarding his own music endeavours.

Confirming his upcoming solo comeback, he announced that he is working on a new solo album. This revelation added to the anticipation of fans who have been eagerly awaiting more musical content from the talented artist. RM's previous solo work, "Mono," has left a lasting impact on listeners, and the promise of a new project stirred enthusiasm among the ARMY.

However, perhaps the most touching moment of the live session came when RM discussed BTS's reunion plans.

ON REUNITING WITH BTS MEMBERS IN 2025

While listening to a fan-made song titled "Love Letter" dedicated to the group, he disclosed that he is well aware of fans eagerly awaiting the septet's reunion.

RM likened the solo projects of the BTS members to a rejuvenating vacation, stating that they are meant to lead them back to where they truly belong—with BTS and their dedicated ARMY.

He further described this journey as pivotal for the group's "Chapter 2," culminating in a heartwarming assurance that BTS will reunite in the year 2025.

This declaration, combined with the outpouring of love from fans, reinforced the unique bond between the group and their global following.

