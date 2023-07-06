BTS’ RM On Social Media Hate & Trolls: ‘We Live For Love’

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 06, 2023
BTS leader RM recently appeared on Colde's Blue Room and addressed the issue of social media trolls spreading hatred, requesting them to focus on spreading love instead.
RM expressed his concern about the ease with which people can express emotions of hatred and despise towards others in today's social world.
He called out trolls for their "hateful energy" and emphasized the importance of speaking about love, spreading positivity, and believing in the virtue of love.
RM highlighted that even though they have sung lyrics like "Don't ever say love me," love remains a driving force in their lives, and they live for it.
In recent months, there have been discussions about RM's military enlistment plans, with him expressing his intention to enlist around the same time as J-Hope.
However, the official announcement regarding the date of RM's military training and his plans are yet to be made by Big Hit Music.
If RM enlists soon, he will become the third BTS member to fulfill his military duty, following Jin and J-Hope.
Thanks For Reading!