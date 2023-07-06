BTS' Jungook's SEVEN: Everything We Know About The Project So Far

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 06, 2023
BTS member Jungkook is preparing to make his highly anticipated solo debut with the release of his single, titled 'Seven', on July 14.
The announcement of Jungkook's solo debut has generated immense excitement among fans who have been eagerly waiting for new music from the talented singer.
A captivating scheduler was revealed, featuring glimpses of Jungkook's abs and his iconic knuckles adorned with tattoos dedicated to his fans.
Prior to the release, Jungkook treated fans with the surprise drop of his solo tracks 'Still With You' and 'My You', which quickly climbed the global music charts, securing the number one spot in multiple regions.
In the days leading up to the release, fans can expect a variety of additional content, including a concept photo/short film, behind-the-scenes footage, music video teaser, and the official release of the song and accompanying music video.
The music video for 'Seven' is rumored to feature popular actress Han So Hee, known for her roles in hit dramas like 'Nevertheless' and 'My Name'.
Speculation is also growing about the involvement of director duo Bradley & Pablo, renowned for their work with artists like Lil Nas X, Rosalia, Harry Styles, Nicki Minaj, and Cardi B.
Fans can anticipate an exceptional visual experience and dynamic storytelling in the music video for 'Seven', as Jungkook makes his mark as the sixth BTS member to embark on a solo journey.
