 BTS' Jungkook's Act Of Kindness Towards ARMY At Airport WINS The Internet (WATCH)
Jungkook's compassion shone through as he rushed to the aid of a distressed fan.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
Jeon Jungkook, also known as the "Golden Maknae" of the globally renowned K-Pop sensation BTS, once again demonstrated not only his exceptional talent but also his genuine care for his fans. 

Amidst a chaotic scene at Incheon Airport in Seoul, where a massive crowd of dedicated ARMYs eagerly awaited his arrival, Jungkook's compassion shone through as he rushed to the aid of a distressed fan.

The incident unfolded when a fan stumbled amidst the frenzy, nearly succumbing to the overwhelming crowd of people.

JUNGKOOK SAVES THE FAN

Reacting swiftly, Jungkook extended a helping hand, ensuring the fan's safety and well-being. The sincere concern and support he displayed resonated deeply with everyone present. A video capturing this heartwarming act of kindness quickly spread across various social media platforms, capturing the attention and admiration of countless members of the ARMY. 

Numerous Twitter users flooded the platform with messages applauding Jungkook's caring nature but also urging fellow fans to maintain a safe distance. 

FANS REACT TO HIS SWEET GESTURE

As soon as An ARMY member stated, "How hard is it to not mob him... and he is still too nice to try to help the fan you don't deserve him." 

Another fan tweeted, "Jungkook's the sweetest and kindest, but please don't mob him or any BTS members."

A Third fan wrote, "The way he is so worried about them .. can they just stay in the designated line and just watch him?

Check out some tweets attached below:

BTS members are on a break as a group right now and pursuing their solo projects since all of them are enlisting into military one by one. They are expected to finish their mandatory military service by 2025-26 and return to k-pop stage as a group once again.

