BTS' Jimin to make his FIRST ever solo appearance at Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show' - Details inside

BTS’ Jimin’s first-ever single, ‘Set Me Free Part 2,' from his solo album ‘Face’, received huge love from all his fans across the globe. However, something more interesting is about to come up.

The K-pop star will soon make a solo appearance on ‘Jimmy Fallon’s ‘The Tonight Show’ to promote his album. To inform the ARMY about this news, the official Twitter handle of ‘The Tonight Show’ shared a tweet: "@BTS_twt's #Jimin makes his late-night debut solo appearance next week, on March 23 and 24! #FallonTonight #JiminOnFallon"

Jimin revealed THIS to the Army

In his interaction with the fans on Weverse, Jimin spilled the beans about his solo track. He stated, "I guess the album I have been working on will be out by March only. Right now, I am planning a lot of stuff I can do with you guys during those times. I am looking for many fun-filled things we can do and enjoy ourselves. So, I think it’s safe for you to look forward to it."

Let us tell you, BTS Jimin earlier teamed up with BigBang’s Taehyung for the single 'Vibe'. Fans showed immense excitement when it was announced, and it was also a big hit among the audience.

About Jimin’s Set Me Free Pt. 2

Earlier, the K-pop boy band made an appearance on the show, but they were all together there.

This time, Jimin is going solo, and it’s time to celebrate as his latest track, ‘Set Me Free Part 2', has already reached around 17 million views on YouTube in just a day.

In the music video, you will see him in a unique avatar, and it’s evident from the views that fans are madly in love with his energetic voice and outstanding choreography.

