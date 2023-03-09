BTS Suga Agust D Tour: Know details about tour schedule and booking tickets | File Image

BTS member Min Yoon-gi, who is professionally known by his stage names Suga; will be on his first-ever solo tour in April named Agust D. Min Yoon-gi is a South Korean singer, rapper, and songwriter.

Suga will kick off his tour in the US. He shared a poster giving the details of his upcoming solo tour- Agust D on Instagram in February.

The BTS members have taken a temporary hiatus to serve in the South Korean military. Their participation is mandated by the government, which requires men aged 18 to 35 to join the military for at least 18 months.

BTS Suga’s Solo Agust D Tour Schedule:

Suga’s Agust D tour will kick off from the US where he will perform in Belmont Park (UBS Arena) on April 26 and 27.

Then, he will perform in Newark (Prudential Center) on April 29 and Rosemont (Allstate Arena) on May 3, May 5, and May 6.

Suga fans can then see him in Los Angeles (Kia Forum) on May 10-11, and May 14. He will wrap up his US tour in Oakland (Oakland Arena) on May 16-17.

He will then, return to Asia to perform in Jakarta, Indonesia from May 26-28 and then in Thailand's Bangkok on June 10-11, and in Singapore on June 17-18. He will also hold concerts at Jamsil Indoor Stadium in South Korea’s Seoul on June 24-25.

Suga will end his solo tour in Japan, the details of which are yet to be announced.

How and where to buy tickets online?

Like any other BTS tour, tickets to Suga’s concerts are also selling out faster after it opened for booking on March 3 on Ticketmaster, it sold out immediately. While taking the booking, Ticketmaster was prioritizing BTS Army Membership holders, then those who were part of the Ticketmaster Verified Fan platform. Fans who were verified were given priority access to tickets with a special access code, and after the Verified Fan pre-sale, a few tickets remain on Ticketmaster.

If tickets remain after the Verified Fan Presale, Ticketmaster will release them online. And if, Suga’s Agust D tour tickets are sold out on Ticketmaster, site like Vivid Seats will offer tickets at different price points. Fans can also use bonus promo code RS2023 for $20 off at VividSeats.com.

Fans can also compare prices and find Suga 2023 tour tickets online on sites like Stubhub and SeatGeek.