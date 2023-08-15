BTS’ Bring The Soul: The Movie Arrives On Netflix On September 10; More Details Inside

The wait is finally over for BTS ARMY as the much-anticipated documentary 'Bring The Soul: The Movie' is all set to grace Netflix screens starting from September 10th.

While fans eagerly count down the days, the documentary promises an intimate exploration into the lives of the global sensation, the K-pop boyband BTS, during their remarkable 'Love Yourself' tour.

Initially released in theatres worldwide on August 7, 2019, 'Bring The Soul: The Movie' offers an extraordinary window into the world of BTS members.

ABOUT BRING THE SOUL MOVIE

The documentary opens with the backdrop of a stunning Parisian rooftop, the stage for the group's final concert in Europe.

As the documentary unfolds, the seven members reminisce about their journey through new cities, performing before massive crowds, and the transformative impact this experience had on their lives.

The documentary boasts an impressive record—being screened in over 110 countries, marking the widest-ever event cinema debut in history. It allows fans to see BTS not as idols, but as seven ordinary boys embarking on an extraordinary odyssey, cherishing simple moments like sharing food and tales.

OTHER DOCU-SERIES OF BTS

'Burn the Stage,' released on March 28, 2018, marked BTS' first foray into the documentary genre. This eight-episode series chronicles the group's 'BTS Live Trilogy Episode III (Final Chapter): The Wings Tour' in 2017. The series unveils the members' reflections on music, life, and their boundless passion.

Following this, the compelling docu-series 'Break the Silence' hit screens in May 2020, dividing its narrative into two parts. The series traces BTS' evolution from the 'Love Yourself' tour to the 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' tour, encompassing an impressive 351 days.

The band's latest documentary 'Yet to Come in Cinemas' captures poignant moments post the announcement of their hiatus and impending mandatory military service. The film also delves into their anthological album 'Proof' and their memorable concert in Busan.

