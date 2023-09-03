Britney Spears Flaunts Snake Tattoo As She Officiates Her Divorce

Pop icon Britney Spears got a fresh snake tattoo on her lower back, People reported. She took to Instagram to share a reel.

"My new snake tattoo, guys. Tm so excited!" she exclaimed in the clip as she danced and flashed a big smile facing the camera. Spears used a single snake emoji as the caption for her social media image. She was seen in the clip clad in a yellow crop top and cropped white denim shorts.

The Toxic singer revealed her separation from spouse Sam Asghari a few weeks prior to getting new tattoos.

In an Instagram post on August 18, she spoke about their imminent divorce, stating, As everyone knows, Sam and I are no longer together! 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but I'm not here to explain why because its honestly nobody's business !!!" But, I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!," Spears continued.

"I've been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it's far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but (for) some reason I've always had to hide my weaknesses !!!" She added, "If I wasn't my dad's strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that's when I needed family the most !!! You're supposed to be loved unconditionally, not under conditions !!!!" On August 16, after 14 months of marriage, Asghari filed for divorce, and Spears soon followed suit.

A source previously told People that despite navigating the difficult time, Spears is still in great spirits. "Obviously it's never an easy thing to go through, but she's remaining positive and focusing on the future," the source said.