Britney Spears' Head 'Cracked Open' After MAJOR Fight With Estranged Husband Sam Asghari: Report

Singer Britney Spears is currently embroiled in an ugly divorce battle with her estranged husband Sam Asghari, speaking on which, she had stated a few days ago that she "could not take the pain anymore". And now, new reports have emerged claiming that Britney and Asghari once got into a major fight, which ended with the singer being dangerously injured.

TMZ founder Harvey Levin claimed in ‘Britney Spears: Divorce & Despair’ that the two got into an explosive fight at a hotel once while they were married, and it left Britney seriously injured, to the extent that it required immediate medical attention.

Harvey claimed that the fight between Britney and Asghari was bad and during the altercation, the singer tripped and hit the coffee table, "cracking her head open".

She was later tended to by the doctors and she reportedly required several stitches to treat the wound.

Both Britney and Asghari are yet to address the claims.

When Britney spoke about her divorce

A few days ago, Britney took to her social media handle to pen a long note addressing her divorce for the first time. "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!" she wrote.

She went on to say, "I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!!"

Sam Asghari accused of sexual harassment

Meanwhile, amid the divorce battle, Asghari has been accused of sexual harassment by a former member of his gym.

She had claimed that Asghari cheated on Britney while they were married, and that the 29-year-old would ask her to "hook up with him in the showers at the gym".

"I actually stopped working out there all together because I was so offended by the constant sexual-harassment," she wrote.

