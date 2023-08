Britney Spears Rewrites Her Memoir Amid Divorce Battle With Sam: 'Fans Want To Know Reason Behind The Split'

Singer Britney Spears is reportedly "frantically" rewriting her memoir to include her divorce battle. She announced her autobiography 'The Woman in Me' is due out on October 24 before news emerged that her husband of 14 months, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce from her on August 16, reports aceshowbiz.com.

A source told the Daily Star about how the 41-year-old pop star is now set to include an account of the break-up in her book: "To have such a major moment in her life omitted from the book would be senseless. Her fans want to know what was behind the split. Britney is keen to ensure she takes control of the narrative, and there is no better way than to say what happened in her own words in her book."

Publishers Simon & Schuster are said by the Star to have started "busily trying to arrange for her to cover the split before the book goes to press" as soon as last week.

The Star also reported Britney is set to release new music, with pals saying it will take her "mind off" the split. An insider said: "Ideally, she would love to do a new record soon, and maybe a powerful song for the book's release."

Another report on Britney's memoir said Sam will only be featured "fleetingly" in her book. MailOnline said an insider claimed even though he will feature in a hastily rewritten version, it will not be "a lot."

A source told the outlet: "Sam features in the autobiography but not a lot. You'll see on October 24 when it comes out." Sam appears to have brushed off the drama over his divorce by joking over the weekend he needed help from his fans choosing his "paparazzi disguise."

He poked fun at the fallout over the news he was splitting from Britney by posting the plea alongside a snap of him in three sets of wigs

Read Also Amid Divorce With Britney Spears, Sam Asghari Accused Of Sexually Harassing Woman In Gym

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)