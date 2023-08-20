From Britney Spears To Katrina Kaif; 7 Celebrity-Approved Ways To Style Polka Dots Outfits

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 20, 2023
Britney Spears's recently shared a post that talks about her love for polka dots describing them as fun to wear and that their name comes from the Polka Dance. We definitely, felt that polka dots are here to stay. They are existing from centuries and are always in fashion. Britney Spears in a black polka dot monokini is a vision to behold
A polka dot shirt is a must addition in your wardrobe because it can be paired easily with skirt, pants or shorts. Katrina Kaif created an interesting contrast matching her shirt and a monochrome leather skirt
Kriti Sanon's gown dress with sheer sleeves and high collar neck looks elegant. It will make you look like a princess
Sara Ali Khan's asymmetrical and off-shoulder polka dress is bold and beautiful.
How about styling a polka dot saree with a bohemian blouse and a belt? Take a cue from Kiara Advani and you can go for this look during upcoming Navratri festival
Pic credit: Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor
Anushka Sharma looks stunning in a colourful polka-dot outfit. The asymmetrical orange polka dot dress with a cut-out. The long sleeves and maxi-length of the dress gave an easy-breezy look. This could be your choice of polka dot dress for night outs and dinners
Barbie actress Margot Robbie wore a pink and white polka-dotted dress that featured a halter-neckline with midriff-baring detailing along with a mini hemmed skirt-like structure. This is a dress every woman would like to wear on her date
Thanks For Reading!