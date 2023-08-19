7 Trendy Designer Bags That Takes Your Fashion Game Up A Notch

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 19, 2023
Dior Saddle Bags have an eye-catching shape and are available in different prints and colours. The ultra-stylish bag may be carried as a handbag, worn over the shoulder or crossbody.
Hermès Birkin Bag carried by Brazilian supermodel and Victoria’s Secret Angel, Alessandra Ambrosio looks absolutely classy.
Fendi Baguette Bag can be carried by hand, or worn either on the shoulder or cross-body. This cool bag looks great when you carry it with your Western outfits.
Louis Vuitton Speedy Bag is preferred by many celebrities. It comes in a wide range of sizes and styles like print, Murakami monogram, checkered, and more. The versatile purse is a fashion statement.
Proenza Schouler Pipe Tote Bag are unconventional, extremely trendy, and elegant. They could look good on office wear as well as on night outs.
Hereu Sepal Tulip Shape Tote Bag is different than regular bags because of its design and is a must-have bag if you want to create an impact. It will definitely, accentuate your overall look.
Advene The Age Bag: This triangular pouch unfolds into a bucket bag that can accommodate all your daily essentials.
