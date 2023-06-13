Breaking Bad Actor Mike Batayeh Died Of Asphyxiation Due To Hanging: Report

Actor and comedian Mike Batayeh, who is widely known for playing the role of the manager of Gus' infamous laundry in the series 'Breaking Bad', passed away on June 1, and the reason behind his death was previously said to be heart attack. However, in a shocking turn of events, officials have now revealed that he died due to being hanged.

Batayeh was found dead in his Michigan home on June 1, and although his family stated that he had no history of heart ailments, preliminary reports had registered the cause of his death as "heart attack".

His family is yet to comment on the latest developments, and the new reports have left the industry shocked.

Mike Batayeh died of asphyxiation due to hanging

The Washtenaw County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed that the 52-year-old actor died by "asphyxia hanging", according to New York Post.

This has led to his fans wondering if the actor died by suicide and questions about the previous heart attack claims are also being raised.

However, no further details have been released by the officials yet.

Batayeh's memorial ceremony will be held on June 16 at the Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home in Plymouth, Mich, as per reports.

Read Also Veteran Malayalam Actor Kazan Khan Of CID Moosa Fame, Passes Away Due To Heart Attack

About Mike Batayeh

For those unaware, Batayeh featured in three episodes of the superhit series 'Breaking Bad' as Dennis Markowski, the manager of the Lavanderia Brillante laundromat, which also served as a meth lab for Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

Besides, he has also starred in shows like 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia,' 'Sleeper Cell,' 'The Bernie Mac Show,' 'Boy Meets World,' and 'Everybody Loves Raymond'.

The actor has also performed in notable comedy clubs like New York's Gotham and Los Angeles' Laugh Factory, Comedy Store, the Improv, and the Icehouse.

Read Also Snowdrop Fame Park Soo Ryun Passes Away At 29