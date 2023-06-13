Veteran Malayalam Actor Kazan Khan Of CID Moosa Fame, Passes Away Due To Heart Attack

News of his death was shared on social media by friend and producer NM Badusha on his Facebook page, accompanied by a picture of the actor. The post in Malayalam. when translated read as, "Famous villain actor Kazan Khan died of heart attack. He has acted in many films including CID Musa, Varna Pakittu.. Condolences."

Read Also Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko gets into a spat with media over question about drugs consumption

Marking his film debut in the Tamil project 'Senthamizh Pattu', the actor went on to star in Sethupathi IPS, Kattumarakkaran and Mappillai Gounder. Between playing the antagonist and an actor who adds comic relief, Khan acted in major Tamil films including Kalaignan, Sethupathi IPS, Duet, Murai Maman, Aanazhagan and Karuppu Nila, to name a few. His last Tamil outing was Pattaya Kelappu, which was released in 2008.

He made his foray in Malayalam cinema with the Mohanlal-starrer Gandharvam. He eventually also essayed key roles in other leading Malayalam films namely, The King, Varnapakittu, Dreams, and Rajadhiraja. His most notable act was as Vikram Ghorpade in 'The King' starring Mamootty and Suresh Gopi in the lead. He was even feared for his role as the dreaded terrorist in 'CID Moosa'.

Read Also Malayalam actor Kollam Sudhi dies in major car crash in Kerala, 3 others hospitalised

Actor Dileep, who collaborated with Khan in films like CID Moosa, The Don and Ivan Maryadaraman, also mourned his demise.

Khan acted in over 50 films across Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages. Despite, his origins not being from South India, the actor has admitted in several media interactions that South fans have shown him tremendous love and respect.