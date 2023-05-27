Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko gets into a spat with media over question about drugs consumption

'Dasara' actor Shine Tom Chacko, who was recently seen in 'Live', directed by V.K Prakash, lost his cool at a media person during his film's promotional event. The actor got irked when the media questioned him about the prevalent use of drugs in the film industry.

The actor, in his response asked the media if today's youth or filmmakers are responsible for this menace. He said, "It has been a long time since all this was discovered. Did the youth bring this age-old thing? Did the filmmakers bring this? You should ask those who say so. It was not brought about by the current youth or filmmakers. Parents should ask how my children got their hands on these drugs."

Chacko's current film 'Live' deals with the issue of fake news and how it affects the lives of the common men. Since it's release in cinemas on May 26, the film has been receiving a warm reception from the audiences. The film also stars a fine ensemble of actors including Mamta Mohandas, Soubin Shahir, Priya Prakash Varrier and others. Written by S. Suresh Babu, the film's music has been composed by Alphonse Joseph.

CHACKO'S UPCOMING FILMS

Besides delivering knock-out performances in his 2023 Malayalam films 'Corona Papers', 'Adi' and 'Neelavelicham', Chacko also impressed the Telugu audience with his performance in the Nani-Keerthy Suresh-starrer 'Dasara' as the principal antagonist. The actor is likely to next be seen in the Jr. NTR-starrer 'Devara' that also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film is slated for official release on April 5, 2024.