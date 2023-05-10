Tovino Thomas on why Malayalam cinema does not have a Pan-Indian hit: We don't have a distribution system

On Tuesday evening, the team of the latest Malayalam hit film '2018', hosted an exclusive premiere for the media in Mumbai, at a leading multiplex.

Present at the do were actors Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, Tanvi Ram and director Jude Anthany Joseph.

Based on the unfortunate tragedy of the 2018 floods, the worst that was witnessed in Kerala state in over a century, '2018' is a moving portait of human character and spirit.

Asif Ali, Director Jude Anthany Joseph and Tovino Thomas | Instagram

The film was screened for the media, followed by a Q'n'A session where the cast and the crew discussed about what went behind making the film. With appreciation pouring in for its cinematography and production design, the kind that can be compared to Hollywood standards, the team was greeted with a roaring standing ovation from the crowd, with some members even screaming aloud and hailing the film as 'The Real Kerala Story'.

Jude Anthany Joseph | Instagram

The team was asked about their views on the ongoing debate surrounding the release and reception of 'The Kerala Story'. Director Joseph opines, "It is very unfortunate to see such such things happening around us, because we all are together. We are all Indians and we should stand together and if someone is saying like we are people from different religions or different parties, everyone should ignore those thoughts."

Without mincing his words, the director also thanked the media for highlighting positive stories during the Kerala floods in 2018 or when the Kannur plane crash tragedy in 2020 saw people rush to the aid of their fellow citizens. He adds, "We have all read the news about what happened during the floods and how the state battled COVID. So, we have seen so many inspiring stories, that's news. The media has done a fabulous job in getting that news to the people. I thank the media. They are making positive news more than this negative propaganda. So I urge all the media and the people of India to make positive stories around us."

In recent years, actor Tovino Thomas has become one of the most recognisable faces from the Malayalam film industry, following the success of 'Minnal Murali' and 'Thallumaala'. During the Q'n'A session, the actor was asked why there isn't a breakout film from the Malayalam film industry. To which he responds, "It is partially our mistake too. We don't have a distribution system, like all other industries. At least a film of this nature should enjoy a release like a small Hindi film does. That is the kind of reception we expect for this film, if not all. I'm not saying that do this for every Malayalam film. But, a subject like this is very universal, hence there is a lot of potential and appeal. At least those movies should be released in a very proper way."

'2018' will be released in Hindi across the country on May 12, 2023.