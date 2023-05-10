Tovino Thomas breaks silence on The Kerala Story controversy: '3 out of 35 million cannot be generalised, giving misinformation is bad'

South sensation Tovino Thomas, who is born and brought up in Kerala, has finally reacted to 'The Kerala Story' controversy.

'The Kerala Story' has sparked a political upheaval in the country and several political leaders, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, have slammed the film and accused it of spreading hate.

Vijayan also said that the film can greatly harm the image of Kerala and its people and that it should be banned.

Tovino Thomas reacts to 'The Kerala Story'

Actor Tovino Thomas, who is currently busy with the promotions of his film '2018', recently reacted to 'The Kerala Story' controversy and told Indian Express that while whatever is shown in the film might be true, misinformation in any kind should not be given out.

Thomas pointed out that the makers had earlier claimed 32,000 women in Kerala to have fallen prey to the ISIS scheme but later changed it to three. "They later changed it, but in the first place, why did they mention 32,000? We all know that 32000 was a fake figure, now it has been changed to three. What does that mean? I don’t want to state anything but people will understand. I want people to stop believing blindly," he stated.

He went on to say, "I’ll not deny the fact that this happened. But three out of 35 million — cannot be generalised and giving misinformation is very bad."

'Naming it The Kerala Story was wrong': Tovino Thomas

Thomas said that he has grown up in Kerala and whatever is shown in the film is not the story of his state.

"Cinema can be fiction. Nothing wrong in making a fictional movie but naming it The Kerala Story, no that is not the Kerala story. I’ll not admit it, that’s not the story of Kerala," he said.

He added that he has seen people standing with each other in times of problems and calamities like the devastating 2018 floods and that everyone supported each other irrespective of any culture or religion.

