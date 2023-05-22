 Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko is the latest entrant in Jr. NTR's Devara
Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko is the latest entrant in Jr. NTR's Devara

Last seen as the principal antagonist in Nani-starrer 'Dasara', 'Devara' will be the actor's second Telugu film

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 22, 2023, 03:58 PM IST
Versatile Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko has been roped in to play a key supporting actor in Jr. NTR's upcoming film 'Devara'. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film will mark the 'Corona Papers' actor's second outing in Telugu cinema.

Chacko, in a still from Dasara

Earlier seen as the main antagonist in Nani and Keerthy Suresh-starrer 'Dasara', Chacko managed to impress the Telugu-speaking audience with his villainous act as Chinna Nambi, the entitled and lustful son of an upper-caste politician who falls for Vennela (played by Suresh) and gets her husband Suri (played by Dheekshith Shetty) murdered.

It will be interesting to see what does Chacko add to 'Devara'. As of now, the film's cast also includes Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. While Khan has been roped in to play the key antagonist opposite NTR's character, it is yet to be learnt what does the film entail for Chacko.

THE DEVARA UPDATE, SO FAR

Earlier last week, the makers of the film unveiled the first-look poster of the film. Featuring Tarak facing the sea with a spear in his hand that is dripping with blood, the poster became one of the most liked photos on social media, with numbers even surpassing those of the first look of Ram Charan's poster of his next, 'Game Changer'.

Following a grand muhurtham ceremony in Hyderabad, which saw prominent Indian filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli do the mahurat clap, 'Devara' commenced shoot earlier this summer. The film will mark Jr.NTR's reunion with his 'Janatha Garage' filmmaker Siva. Khan will mark his official foray into Telugu cinema. The film is slated for official release in cinemas on April 5, 2024. Composer Anirudh Ravichander will lend music for the film's soundtrack.

