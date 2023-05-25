Ponniyin Selvan 2, Neelivelicham, Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum: Trending and upcoming South-Indian films/shows that you can now enjoy on OTT

Here’s your weekly fix of what’s trending from the South on OTT, which will help you sort out your weekend plans.
When and Where: May 26 on Amazon Prime Video
Director: Mani Ratnam
Cast: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj
Story: The film is the conclusion of the historic epic saga chronicling the rise of the Chola empire
When and Where: Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video
Director: Aashiq Abu
Cast: Tovino Thomas, Rima Kallingal, Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko, Rajesh Madhavan, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Pramod Veliyanad
Story: A young spirited writer finds solace in an abandoned mansion that is haunted by the ghost of a dejected young woman in love
When and Where: May 26 on Amazon Prime Video
Director: Akhil Sathyan
Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Anjana Jayaprakash, Innocent, Mukesh, Dhwani Rajesh, Vineeth
Story: A middle-class Malayali man residing in Mumbai, travels to Kerala for an errand
When and Where: May 26 on aHa
Director: Abhinav Danda
Cast: Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Aneesha Dama, Vamshidhar Goud, Vennela Kishore, Bitthiri Sathi
Story: A broke robber discovers a bag of jewels even as he is in need of money for his daughter's hearth surgery
When and Where: May 26 on Amazon Prime Video
Director: Santhosh Ananddram
Cast: Mithra, Achyuth Kumar, Jaggesh
Story: A passionate cook sets up his own shop and turns into an entrepreneur
When and Where: May 27 on Jio Cinema
Director: Vijay
Cast: Rakul Preet Singh, Nivetha Pethuraj, Megha Akash, Manjima Mohan, Reba Monica John, Vishwak Sen
Story: A few friends get together to read ghost stories until one of them turns into one
