 Ponniyin Selvan 2, Neelivelicham, Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum: Trending and upcoming South-Indian films/shows that you can now enjoy on OTT
Between May 26-June 2, here is a comprehensive list of films/shows to look forward to

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 10:40 PM IST
article-image

Here’s your weekly fix of what’s trending from the South on OTT, which will help you sort out your weekend plans.

PONNIYIN SELVAN 2

When and Where: May 26 on Amazon Prime Video

Director: Mani Ratnam

Cast: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj

Story: The film is the conclusion of the historic epic saga chronicling the rise of the Chola empire

NEELIVELICHAM

When and Where: Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video

Director: Aashiq Abu

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Rima Kallingal, Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko, Rajesh Madhavan, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Pramod Veliyanad

Story: A young spirited writer finds solace in an abandoned mansion that is haunted by the ghost of a dejected young woman in love

PACHUVUM ATHBUTHA VILAKKUM

When and Where: May 26 on Amazon Prime Video

Director: Akhil Sathyan

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Anjana Jayaprakash, Innocent, Mukesh, Dhwani Rajesh, Vineeth

Story: A middle-class Malayali man residing in Mumbai, travels to Kerala for an errand

SATHI GANI RENDU EKARALU

When and Where: May 26 on aHa

Director: Abhinav Danda

Cast: Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Aneesha Dama, Vamshidhar Goud, Vennela Kishore, Bitthiri Sathi

Story: A broke robber discovers a bag of jewels even as he is in need of money for his daughter's hearth surgery

RAGHAVENDRA STORES

When and Where: May 26 on Amazon Prime Video

Director: Santhosh Ananddram

Cast: Mithra, Achyuth Kumar, Jaggesh

Story: A passionate cook sets up his own shop and turns into an entrepreneur

BOO

When and Where: May 27 on Jio Cinema

Director: Vijay

Cast: Rakul Preet Singh, Nivetha Pethuraj, Megha Akash, Manjima Mohan, Reba Monica John, Vishwak Sen

Story: A few friends get together to read ghost stories until one of them turns into one

