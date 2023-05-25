Ponniyin Selvan 2, Neelivelicham, Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum: Trending and upcoming South-Indian films/shows that you can now enjoy on OTT

Here’s your weekly fix of what’s trending from the South on OTT, which will help you sort out your weekend plans.

PONNIYIN SELVAN 2

When and Where: May 26 on Amazon Prime Video

Director: Mani Ratnam

Cast: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj

Story: The film is the conclusion of the historic epic saga chronicling the rise of the Chola empire

NEELIVELICHAM

When and Where: Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video

Director: Aashiq Abu

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Rima Kallingal, Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko, Rajesh Madhavan, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Pramod Veliyanad

Story: A young spirited writer finds solace in an abandoned mansion that is haunted by the ghost of a dejected young woman in love

PACHUVUM ATHBUTHA VILAKKUM

When and Where: May 26 on Amazon Prime Video

Director: Akhil Sathyan

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Anjana Jayaprakash, Innocent, Mukesh, Dhwani Rajesh, Vineeth

Story: A middle-class Malayali man residing in Mumbai, travels to Kerala for an errand

SATHI GANI RENDU EKARALU

When and Where: May 26 on aHa

Director: Abhinav Danda

Cast: Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Aneesha Dama, Vamshidhar Goud, Vennela Kishore, Bitthiri Sathi

Story: A broke robber discovers a bag of jewels even as he is in need of money for his daughter's hearth surgery

RAGHAVENDRA STORES

When and Where: May 26 on Amazon Prime Video

Director: Santhosh Ananddram

Cast: Mithra, Achyuth Kumar, Jaggesh

Story: A passionate cook sets up his own shop and turns into an entrepreneur

BOO

When and Where: May 27 on Jio Cinema

Director: Vijay

Cast: Rakul Preet Singh, Nivetha Pethuraj, Megha Akash, Manjima Mohan, Reba Monica John, Vishwak Sen

Story: A few friends get together to read ghost stories until one of them turns into one