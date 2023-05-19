 Modern Love Chennai, Agent, Virupaksha: Trending and upcoming South-Indian films/shows that you can now enjoy on OTT
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentModern Love Chennai, Agent, Virupaksha: Trending and upcoming South-Indian films/shows that you can now enjoy on OTT

Modern Love Chennai, Agent, Virupaksha: Trending and upcoming South-Indian films/shows that you can now enjoy on OTT

Between May 19-26, here is a comprehensive list of films/shows to look forward to

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 19, 2023, 12:54 PM IST
article-image

Here’s your weekly fix of what’s trending from the South on OTT, which will help you sort out your weekend plans.

A still from Modern Love Chennai

MODERN LOVE CHENNAI

When and Where: Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video

Director: Bharathiraja, Balaji Sakthivel, Thiagarajan Kumararaja, Rajumurugan, Krishnakumar Ramakumar, Akshay Sundher

Cast: Ritu Varma, Ashok Selvan, Ramya Nambessan, Wamiqa, Sri Gouri Priya, Samyuktha Vishwanathan, Pawan Alex, Aniiruth Kanakarajan, T J Bhanu, Sanjula Sarathi, Chu Khoy Sheng, Srikrishna Dayal, Vasudevan Murali, Vasundhara, Kishore, Vijayalakshmi, PB

Story: A 6-episode moving anthology of modern romance and aspirations, based in the Southern metropolis of India

A still from Agent

AGENT

When and Where: Streaming now on Sony LIV

Director: Surender Reddy

Cast: Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty, Dino Morea, Sakshi Vaidya, and Vikramjeet Virk

Story: A rookie agent is hired to trace the whereabouts of an agent gone rogue. Will he succeed or not?

A still from Dead Pixels

DEAD PIXELS

When and Where: Streaming now on Disney+Hotstar

Director: Aditya Mandala

Cast: Niharika Konidela, Akshay Lagusani, Harsha Chemudu, Anand Sai Ronak, Bhavana Sagi, Rajeev Kanakala, Bindu Chandramouli, Jayshree Rachakonda

Story: Meg, Ricky and Usman are online gaming enthusiasts, whose fondness for a digital video game brings them closer

A still from Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham

KADINA KADORAMEE ANDAKADAHAM

When and Where: Streaming now on Sony LIV

Director: Muhashin

Cast: Basil Joseph

Story: A reluctant youth is pursued to go to the Gulf for better prospects, even as he aspires to become a businessman

A still from Maruthi Nagar Police Station

MARUTHI NAGAR POLICE STATION

When and Where: Streaming now on Aha Tamil

Director: Dayal Padmanabhan

Cast: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Santhosh Prathap, Mahat Raghavendra, Subramaniam Siva

Story: Four youngsters set out to avenge the murder of their friend. A hatched plan goes wrong and they find themselves in trouble with a dreaded don

A still from Pookkaalam

POOKKAALAM

When and Where: Streaming now on Disney+Hotstar

Director: Ganesh Raj

Cast: Vijayaraghavan, K. P. A. C. Leela, Basil Joseph, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Suhasini Maniratnam, Honey Rose, Johny Antony, Arun Kurian, Annu Antony, Jagadish, Roshan Mathew

Story: The film revolves around a 100-year old man and his relationship with his neighbours and friends

A still from Ayalvaashi

AYALVAASHI

When and Where: Streaming now on Netflix

Director: Irshad Parari

Cast: Soubin Shahir, Binu Pappu, Nikhila Vimal, Naslen, Lijomol Jose

Story: A misunderstanding turns two friends into bitter enemies. However, the need to prove one's innocence makes matters worse for their respective families

A still from Virupaksha

VIRUPAKSHA

When and Where: Streaming on Netflix from May 21 onwards

Director: Karthik Varma Dandu

Cast: Sai Dharam Tej, Samyuktha Menon, Sunil, Rajeev Kanakala, Brahmaji, Ajay, Ravi Krishna

Story: Mysterious deaths in a village leave the villagers seeking answers to who is responsible for them

Read Also
Shaakuntalam, Rudhrudu, Newsense, Yaathisai: Trending and upcoming South-Indian films/shows that you...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Modern Love Chennai, Agent, Virupaksha: Trending and upcoming South-Indian films/shows that you can...

Modern Love Chennai, Agent, Virupaksha: Trending and upcoming South-Indian films/shows that you can...

Citadel Episode 5 Review: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden-starrer's sheen fading, defies...

Citadel Episode 5 Review: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden-starrer's sheen fading, defies...

Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela flaunts blue lips on Day 3, netizens call her 'Doraemon ki behen'

Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela flaunts blue lips on Day 3, netizens call her 'Doraemon ki behen'

Inspector Avinash Web Review: Randeep Hooda is charismatic in meandering cop drama

Inspector Avinash Web Review: Randeep Hooda is charismatic in meandering cop drama

Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan adds drama with giant hooded outfit

Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan adds drama with giant hooded outfit