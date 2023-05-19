Modern Love Chennai, Agent, Virupaksha: Trending and upcoming South-Indian films/shows that you can now enjoy on OTT

Here’s your weekly fix of what’s trending from the South on OTT, which will help you sort out your weekend plans.

A still from Modern Love Chennai

MODERN LOVE CHENNAI

When and Where : Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video

Director : Bharathiraja, Balaji Sakthivel, Thiagarajan Kumararaja, Rajumurugan, Krishnakumar Ramakumar, Akshay Sundher

Cast : Ritu Varma, Ashok Selvan, Ramya Nambessan, Wamiqa, Sri Gouri Priya, Samyuktha Vishwanathan, Pawan Alex, Aniiruth Kanakarajan, T J Bhanu, Sanjula Sarathi, Chu Khoy Sheng, Srikrishna Dayal, Vasudevan Murali, Vasundhara, Kishore, Vijayalakshmi, PB

Story : A 6-episode moving anthology of modern romance and aspirations, based in the Southern metropolis of India

A still from Agent

AGENT

When and Where: Streaming now on Sony LIV

Director: Surender Reddy

Cast: Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty, Dino Morea, Sakshi Vaidya, and Vikramjeet Virk

Story: A rookie agent is hired to trace the whereabouts of an agent gone rogue. Will he succeed or not?

A still from Dead Pixels

DEAD PIXELS

When and Where: Streaming now on Disney+Hotstar

Director: Aditya Mandala

Cast: Niharika Konidela, Akshay Lagusani, Harsha Chemudu, Anand Sai Ronak, Bhavana Sagi, Rajeev Kanakala, Bindu Chandramouli, Jayshree Rachakonda

Story: Meg, Ricky and Usman are online gaming enthusiasts, whose fondness for a digital video game brings them closer

A still from Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham

KADINA KADORAMEE ANDAKADAHAM

When and Where: Streaming now on Sony LIV

Director: Muhashin

Cast: Basil Joseph

Story: A reluctant youth is pursued to go to the Gulf for better prospects, even as he aspires to become a businessman

A still from Maruthi Nagar Police Station

MARUTHI NAGAR POLICE STATION

When and Where: Streaming now on Aha Tamil

Director: Dayal Padmanabhan

Cast: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Santhosh Prathap, Mahat Raghavendra, Subramaniam Siva

Story: Four youngsters set out to avenge the murder of their friend. A hatched plan goes wrong and they find themselves in trouble with a dreaded don

A still from Pookkaalam

POOKKAALAM

When and Where: Streaming now on Disney+Hotstar

Director: Ganesh Raj

Cast: Vijayaraghavan, K. P. A. C. Leela, Basil Joseph, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Suhasini Maniratnam, Honey Rose, Johny Antony, Arun Kurian, Annu Antony, Jagadish, Roshan Mathew

Story: The film revolves around a 100-year old man and his relationship with his neighbours and friends

A still from Ayalvaashi

AYALVAASHI

When and Where: Streaming now on Netflix

Director: Irshad Parari

Cast: Soubin Shahir, Binu Pappu, Nikhila Vimal, Naslen, Lijomol Jose

Story: A misunderstanding turns two friends into bitter enemies. However, the need to prove one's innocence makes matters worse for their respective families

A still from Virupaksha

VIRUPAKSHA

When and Where: Streaming on Netflix from May 21 onwards

Director: Karthik Varma Dandu

Cast: Sai Dharam Tej, Samyuktha Menon, Sunil, Rajeev Kanakala, Brahmaji, Ajay, Ravi Krishna

Story: Mysterious deaths in a village leave the villagers seeking answers to who is responsible for them