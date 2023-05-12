Shaakuntalam, Rudhrudu, Newsense, Yaathisai: Trending and upcoming South-Indian films/shows that you can now enjoy on OTT

Here’s your weekly fix of what’s trending from the South on OTT, which will help you sort out your weekend plans.

SHAAKUNTALAM

When and Where: Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video

Director: Gunasekhar

Cast: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dev Mohan, Sachin Khedekar, Mohan Babu, Gauthami, Madhoo, Jisshu Sengupta, Prakash Raj, Allu Arha

Story: Based on Kalidas' play 'Abhignyana Shakuntalam', 'Shaakuntalam' is the contemporary retelling of love and longing between Shakuntala and King Dushyant

RUDHRUDU

When and Where: Streaming now on Sun NXT

Director: Kathiresan

Cast: Raghava Lawrence, Sarath Kumar, Priya Bhavani Shankar

Story: Rudhrudu embarks upon a dangerous mission to expose a criminal setup when a leading businessman upsets his life.

NEWSENSE

When and Where: Streaming now on aha

Director: Sri Prawin Kumar

Cast: Navdeep, Bindu Madhavi, Katta Anthony

Story: The Telugu show delves into the ideals of political journalism in today's day and age.

YAATHISAI

When and Where: Amazon Prime Video

Director: Dharani Rajendran

Cast: Guru Somasundaram, Shakthi Mithran, Rajalakshmi, Sabthaseelan, Seyon, Vaidehi Amarnath, Subathra Robert

Story: Based on the life of the Pandyan king Ranadheera, 'Yaathisai' is an interesting tale of South India's rich history