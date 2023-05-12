Shaakuntalam, Rudhrudu, Newsense, Yaathisai: Trending and upcoming South-Indian films/shows that you can now enjoy on OTT

Here’s your weekly fix of what’s trending from the South on OTT, which will help you sort out your weekend plans.
When and Where: Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video
Director: Gunasekhar
Cast: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dev Mohan, Sachin Khedekar, Mohan Babu, Gauthami, Madhoo, Jisshu Sengupta, Prakash Raj, Allu Arha
Story: Based on Kalidas' play 'Abhignyana Shakuntalam', 'Shaakuntalam' is the contemporary retelling of love and longing between Shakuntala and King Dushyant
When and Where: Streaming now on Sun NXT
Director: Kathiresan
Cast: Raghava Lawrence, Sarath Kumar, Priya Bhavani Shankar
Story: Rudhrudu embarks upon a dangerous mission to expose a criminal setup when a leading businessman upsets his life.
When and Where: Streaming now on aha
Director: Sri Prawin Kumar
Cast: Navdeep, Bindu Madhavi, Katta Anthony
Story: The Telugu show delves into the ideals of political journalism in today's day and age.
When and Where: Amazon Prime Video
Director: Dharani Rajendran
Cast: Guru Somasundaram, Shakthi Mithran, Rajalakshmi, Sabthaseelan, Seyon, Vaidehi Amarnath, Subathra Robert
Story: Based on the life of the Pandyan king Ranadheera, 'Yaathisai' is an interesting tale of South India's rich history
