Shaakuntalam, Rudhrudu, Newsense, Yaathisai: Trending and upcoming South-Indian films/shows that you can now enjoy on OTT

Between May 12-19, here is a comprehensive list of films/shows to look forward to

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 04:12 PM IST
Here’s your weekly fix of what’s trending from the South on OTT, which will help you sort out your weekend plans.

SHAAKUNTALAM

When and Where: Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video

Director: Gunasekhar

Cast: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dev Mohan, Sachin Khedekar, Mohan Babu, Gauthami, Madhoo, Jisshu Sengupta, Prakash Raj, Allu Arha

Story: Based on Kalidas' play 'Abhignyana Shakuntalam', 'Shaakuntalam' is the contemporary retelling of love and longing between Shakuntala and King Dushyant

RUDHRUDU

When and Where: Streaming now on Sun NXT

Director: Kathiresan

Cast: Raghava Lawrence, Sarath Kumar, Priya Bhavani Shankar

Story: Rudhrudu embarks upon a dangerous mission to expose a criminal setup when a leading businessman upsets his life.

NEWSENSE

When and Where: Streaming now on aha

Director: Sri Prawin Kumar

Cast: Navdeep, Bindu Madhavi, Katta Anthony

Story: The Telugu show delves into the ideals of political journalism in today's day and age.

YAATHISAI

When and Where: Amazon Prime Video

Director: Dharani Rajendran

Cast: Guru Somasundaram, Shakthi Mithran, Rajalakshmi, Sabthaseelan, Seyon, Vaidehi Amarnath, Subathra Robert

Story: Based on the life of the Pandyan king Ranadheera, 'Yaathisai' is an interesting tale of South India's rich history

