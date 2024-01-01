Bramayugam: Megastar Mammootty Leaves Jaws Dropped With His Stellar New Poster

Mammootty, undoubtedly a prominent figure in South Indian cinema, continues to redefine boundaries with his experimental yet exceptional films. 2023 was a remarkable year for the actor where his performance in Kaathal: The Core was much appreciated as a closeted homosexual man. For an actor who is 72 by age, youngsters really lauded the National Award-winning actor for his sensitive portrayal.

Teaming up with director Rahul Sadasivan for the horror-thriller film Bramayugam, Mammootty recently shared a New Year's update on social media. The fresh poster, following a black-and-white color scheme like its predecessors, features the Bheeshma Parvam actor in what seems to be a Yakshaganam costume.

According to reports, the film will center around black magic and related arts in a fictional village, portraying Mammootty in a morally ambiguous light. Fans have drawn comparisons between his character in Bramayugam and his role as a ruthless landlord in Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s 1994 film Vidheyan, evident from the first look poster. The ensemble cast includes Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Jisshu Sengupta and Amanda Liz. Shehnad Jalal is behind the camera, while Shafique Mohammed Ali handles the film’s editing. Bramayugam is anticipated to hit the screens in 2024.

Wishing Everyone A Happy New Year 😊 pic.twitter.com/TqdfF4f7Ga — Mammootty (@mammukka) January 1, 2024

AT THE WORK FRONT

In addition to starring in Kaathal The Core, the actor featured in Lijo Jose Pellissery's successful film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. Following this, he also starred in the action thriller Christopher, directed by B. Unnikrishnan, which garnered mixed reviews at the box office, but Mammootty's performance was highly praised.

Looking ahead, alongside Bramayugam, the seasoned superstar is set to appear in Deeno Dennis's Bazooka and Vysakh's Turbo.