Happy Birthday Mammootty: 12 Best Films Of The National Award-Winning Megastar That You Must Watch

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 07, 2023
The pride of Malayalam cinema across the globe, megastar Mammootty, a three-time National Award winning actor turns a year older on September 7. As ardent fans of his envious body of work, here's revisiting his 12 best films of all-time
Yathra - 1985 - Balu Mahendra's timeless classic stars the Megastar and Shobana in lead roles. The film is about a love story set during the times of the Emergency
Thaniyavartanam - 1987 - A film ahead of its time, this movie speaks about mental health, superstitions and dogmatic beliefs in rural Kerala
Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha - 1989 - The film that fetched the actor his first National Award as Best Actor, the film traces the legend of Chandu Chekavar and the man he isn't known as
Thalapathi - 1991 - The Mani Ratnam-directorial that catapulted both Mammootty and Rajinikanth to national fame, Thalapathi is a modern retelling of Karna and Duryodhana's friendship
Amaram - 1991 - The film traces a distraught father's predicament when his daughter, an aspiring medical student falls in love with a fisherman
Ponthan Mada - 1993 - The film that fetched the actor his second National Award as Best Actor, Ponthan Mada is about two men and their existing class divide during the British Era
Vatsalyam - 1993 - A poignant tale of two brothers, Vatsalyam enjoys a rare cult of its own
Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar - 1998 - The movie that fetched the actor his third National Award as Best Actor and even fetched late Nitin Desai, a National Award for Best Art Direction, the film traces the contribution of Ambedkar to creating an equal world
Kaazhcha - 2004 - The film is about a man who adopts a little boy after the latter has lost his family in an earthquake. The bond that builds between them is what forms the film
Paleri Manikyam - 2009 - Years after a murder mystery was closed, a detective arrives to unearth the truth beneath it again
Peranbu - 2018 - A single father struggles to raise his specially-abled child when his wife abandons him. This is one of the most heartwarming performances of the actor in recent times
Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam - 2022 - A delightful film about a man who leads a double life, the film fetched the Megastar, the Kerala State Film Award
