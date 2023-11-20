 Mammootty Trashes Review Culture Of Malayalam Films, Says: Film's Success Is Not Based On Reviews
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMammootty Trashes Review Culture Of Malayalam Films, Says: Film's Success Is Not Based On Reviews

Mammootty Trashes Review Culture Of Malayalam Films, Says: Film's Success Is Not Based On Reviews

The actor addressed the rising concerns in the Malayalam film industry at the promotional meet of his next Kaathal

IANSUpdated: Monday, November 20, 2023, 09:38 PM IST
article-image

A films' success is not based on reviews and hence, the best bet is allow the two aspects go their own way, superstar Mammootty said here on Monday.

He was reacting to the present impasse in the film industry over reviewing of Malayalam films. "A film's success is not based on reviews and the best is allow the reviews and the cinema go their own way," said Mammootty. The superstar was interacting with the media ahead of the release of his upcoming film 'Kaathal'.

Read Also
Kannur Squad Twitter Review: Fans Hail Mammootty-Starrer As Blockbuster; Force Theatres To Hold More...
article-image

"The film-goers watch a film of their choice without being influenced," he said, adding that film "review" is different from "roasting". His statement comes a few weeks after the Kerala High Court directed the state police chief to have a closer look at the vested interests playing truant especially in the social media when new films are released and the Ernakulam Central Police last month registered the first case on this and charged nine persons. Those charged include social media giants Facebook, You Tube and seven others and the police has begun its probe into this.

Read Also
Mammootty Participates During Onam Celebrations Across Thiruvananthapuram
article-image

The Ernakulam Central Police registered the FIR based on a complaint by film director Ubaini Ebrahim after he found that the social media was flooded with negative reviews of his recently released Malayalam film 'Rahel Makan Kora'. Incidentally, the High Court in October acting on a petition filed by Mubeen Rauf, the director of the film 'Aromalinte Adyathe Pranayam' said that he believed his film got a negative impact due to the alleged foul play by vloggers and sought action.

Read Also
GENIUS! AI Reimagines Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas And Other Malayalam Actors...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mammootty Trashes Review Culture Of Malayalam Films, Says: Film's Success Is Not Based On Reviews

Mammootty Trashes Review Culture Of Malayalam Films, Says: Film's Success Is Not Based On Reviews

Madhuri Dixit Is Honoured With 'Special Recognition For Contribution To Bharatiya Cinema' Award On...

Madhuri Dixit Is Honoured With 'Special Recognition For Contribution To Bharatiya Cinema' Award On...

Trailer Of Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Animal To Be Out On This Date; Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga Reveals

Trailer Of Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Animal To Be Out On This Date; Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga Reveals

Taylor Swift Breaks Down At Brazil Concert As She Dedicates Song To Her Deceased Fan: 'I'm Never...

Taylor Swift Breaks Down At Brazil Concert As She Dedicates Song To Her Deceased Fan: 'I'm Never...

Alizeh Agnihotri Gives Major Boss Lady Vibes In Grey Corset Pantsuit

Alizeh Agnihotri Gives Major Boss Lady Vibes In Grey Corset Pantsuit