Tamil Lyricist Vairamuthu Attacked At Tiruppur Event As Woman Throws Slipper, Police Intervene—VIDEO

Photo Via X

Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu attended an event in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, on Friday as the chief guest at the inaugural function of the Kongu Arts, Literature, and Cultural Federation, held at the District Collector's office.

Woman Throws Slipper At Vairamuthu

Chaos erupted when a 45-year-old woman threw a slipper at him outside the office while he was being welcomed by officials. While the slipper did not hit the lyricist or cause any injuries, it landed among the audience, startling those present and briefly disrupting the event.

Check out the video:

45-Year-Old Woman Is 'Mentally Ill'

According to a report in Hindu Tamil, a 45-year-old woman identified as Jaya threw a shoe at Vairamuthu. Police on security duty immediately apprehended her and took her to the Tiruppur police station for questioning, where she was arrested.

Authorities stated that Jaya is 'mentally ill' and has been 'constantly involved' in disputes at the District Collector’s office and the court.

Vairamuthu Shares First Post After Being Attacked

The lyricist penned a long note on his official X handle (formerly Twitter); however, he did not mention the slipper attack.

He wrote, "In Tiruppur, the Vetri Tamizhar Peravai (Victorious Tamils' Federation) organised the 'Valluvar's Teachings, Vairamuthu's Discourse' signature campaign event. The AVP auditorium was filled with over a thousand school children and college students. The President of the Vetri Tamizhar Peravai, Ramraj Nagarajan, delivered a wonderful moral discourse."



Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, in 2018, Vairamuthu faced major controversy during the #MeToo movement after singer Chinmayi Sripada accused him of sexual harassment.

He was the first prominent figure in Tamil Nadu to be accused of sexual misconduct during the movement, and several other women later came forward on social media with similar allegations against the lyricist.