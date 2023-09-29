 Kannur Squad Twitter Review: Fans Hail Mammootty-Starrer As Blockbuster; Force Theatres To Hold More Shows
Netizens have hailed the movie to be one of the best knock-out thrillers to have come out of Malayalam cinema, in a while

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 29, 2023, 12:32 AM IST
article-image

Die-hard fans of Malayalam megastar Mammootty ensured that his latest release Kannur Squad which hit cinema screens across Kerala on September 28, continued to remain a trending topic on X, formerly known as Twitter, throughout the day.

Directed by Roby Varghese Raj and written by Muhammed Shafi, the film's trailer alone promised fans that the movie-watching experience will be totally worth the effort of going to the cinemas.

Through the day, the outpour of love was witnessed on the micro-blogging site. Initial reviews for the film forced cinema chains across the state to increase the number of shows.

Scroll through the article to gauge the public sentiments towards the movie.

article-image

Co-starring Vijayaraghavan, Rony David, Kishore, Shabareesh Varma and Azees Nedumangad, Kannur Squad has been bankrolled by Mammukka's home banner Mammootty Kampany. The film sees the megastar play ASI George Martin who goes on an undercover mission with his team to nab a criminal syndicate. How he nabs the culprit despite the various obstacles that he and his team face, forms the crux of the film.

Netizens have applauded Raj for making a grand directorial debut while also heaping praises upon Sushin Shyam, who has elevated the film with his effective music and background score. Some have even hailed the newcomer as Malayalam cinema's Anirudh Ravichander.

One of the major aspects why Kannur Squad is receiving such mammoth love is the choice of scripts that Mammukka is undertaking, despite his age. At 72, the megastar's ability to surprise his audience is unwavering, which indeed is translating into the kind of footfalls that are being witnessed across Kerala state.

