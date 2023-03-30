Brad Pitt sells his 1.9-acre Los Angeles house for ₹ 4 crore: Report

Brad Pitt | Photo File

After nearly 30 years of ownership, Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt has finally sold his Los Angeles home, according to sources.

The sprawling estate, located in the Los Feliz neighbourhood, was listed for sale earlier this year for a whopping $40 million, which translates to around Rs. 4 crores in Indian rupees.

Reason for selling the lavish property

Pitt, who is said to be looking for something smaller in the LA area, made the decision to sell the 1.9-acre property after much consideration.

The estate holds a special place in Pitt's heart. Wondering why? Well, it’s because Pitt has spent his time at this house, raising his six kids: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. And therefore, the place holds a lot of good memories to cherish.

Let us tell you, the couple who split in 2016, has been embroiled in a legal battle over the custody of their children and the dividing of their financial assets, including another impressive property, the Chateau Miraval estate in the South of France.

Pitt's focus is to move on in life

Despite the ongoing negotiations, Pitt remains focused on moving forward and starting a new chapter in his life. The sale of his Los Angeles home marks the end of an era, but also the beginning of a new adventure for the beloved actor.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Pitt, but one thing is for certain: he will always cherish the memories made in his former home, and the time spent with his family there.