Check out Ram Charan's reaction after being introduced as 'Brad Pitt of India' on American talk show...

RRR actor Ram Charan was recently invited as a guest on an American talk show, amid the promotions of his much-loved film ahead of Oscars 2023.

Several clips from the show have gone viral on social media platforms. In one of the videos, Ram Charan was introduced by the host as the 'Brad Pitt of India'. The host then asked him, 'Do you like that designation?'

The actor reacted to the comparison and politely replied, "I like Brad Pitt for sure." The video was also shared by several fan accounts on Twitter.

Take a look:

On Wednesday, Ram Charan also took to Twitter to share a couple of pictures with the hosts of the show and wrote, "Soaking in the LA vibe! Thank you @ktlaENT for having me. @RRRMovie back in theatres all across the United States starting March 3, catch us on the big screens once again (sic)."

A few days back, Ram Charan appeared on American talk show 'Good Morning America'. It may be noted that he became the first Telugu celeb to appear as a guest on the famous show.

RRR at Oscars 2023

RRR has found a spot for itself in the Music (Original Song) category for the chartbuster Naatu Naatu. With this, it has become the first Indian song to be shortlisted for Oscars.

The 95th Academy Awards are scheduled to be held on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. It will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

In India, the Oscars will be broadcast live on March 13, as per Indian Standard Time.

RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. It centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj.