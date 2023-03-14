RRR star Jr NTR wishes to work with Brad Pitt, says 'I love the way he acts'

RRR actor Jr. NTR | Photo from Instagram

Jr. NTR is currently on cloud nine after the huge victory of RRR at the Oscars in 2023. With this big win, he has become one of the most desirable actors in India. We bet the actor is flooded with offers of new projects.

Well, it seems like the actor admires one of the popular Hollywood stars, as he recently expressed his wish to work with him. And it’s none other than Twelve Monkeys actor Brad Pitt.

NTR Jr. says THIS about working with Brad Pitt

The RR star walked the red carpet of the Oscars 2023 recently, where he expressed how India is close to his heart. He also received a round of applause from worldwide attendees for his character, Komaram Bheem, in the film at the prestigious event.

On this occasion, when he was quizzed about which actor he would like to see at the Oscars, he was quick to mention Brad Pitt.

"I love him and the way he acts. I love to see how dedicated he is to his movies, and I love his walking style too. I must say that he is great, and I love almost everything about Brad Pitt, " he said.

He also names a film to collaborate on

On being asked about one film in which he would like to be seen with Brad Pitt, J. NTR stated, "It would be amazing to be Hector in Tray, but if I don’t get killed in the film."

He further went on to talk about the Marvel franchise and what would happen if everyone wanted it to transpire. NTR says that it's a good sign and may probably occur soon.