Jr NTR recalls practicing Naatu Naatu steps with RRR co-star Ram Charan: 'My legs still hurt'

RRR actor Jr NTR recently revealed that the steps from his iconic Oscar-nominated song Naatu Naatu were not tough, but it was the 'sync' which was tougher. In one of his recent interviews, he stated that his 'legs still hurt' from shooting the song.

During an interaction with Entertainment Tonight, Jr NTR opened up about his experience of shooting for the song. He said, "The experience of shooting that song, I have been telling this... My legs still hurt. The steps were not hard but what was harder was the sync."

Jr NTR recalls rehearsing for Naatu Naatu with Ram Charan

Jr NTR also revealed that he practiced the steps with his co-star Ram Charan every day for over three hours. "We were practicing it everyday for three hours. We were rehearsing it while we were shooting that song... we rehearsed a week before we shot for that song and we were rehearsing on set as well. It was only for synchronisation," he further said.

Naatu Naatu at Oscars 2023

The Academy recently announced that singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, who have sung the song originally, are all set to perform Naatu Naatu LIVE for the guests at the 95th Academy Awards on March 12.

Naatu Naatu has been nominated alongside under the Best Original Song category, along with 'Applause' from 'Tell It Like A Woman'.

The 95th Academy Awards are scheduled to be held on March 12, 2023, at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. It will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

In India, the Oscars will be broadcast live on March 13, as per Indian Standard Time.