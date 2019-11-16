Boney Kapoor reunites with Khushi Kapoor to catch up with Nayanthara

Producer Boney Kapoor spent some quality time with his daughter Khushi Kapoor, actress Nayanthara & her fiancé Vignesh Shivan in New York! A source close to them reveals that Nayanthara headed to Miami where she will be celebrating her birthday on 18th November with Shivan post meeting them in New York. The four of them bonded over food & the love for cinema.

