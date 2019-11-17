Malang First Look: Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani are absolutely sizzling in this party look

New Delhi: Makers of the film 'Malang' starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani have released a still from the film.

In the first glimpse, the two actors can be seen partying and having fun.

A bare chest Aditya who turned 34-year-old on Saturday can be seen dancing and chilling with a ravishing Disha who looks sensuous in a blue skirt and off-white halter neck top.

Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Aadarsh shared the picture on his Twitter handle.

'Malang' is a revenge drama, helmed by 'Aashiqui 2' director Mohit and produced by Bhushan, Luv Ranjan, Ankur and Jay Shewakramani.