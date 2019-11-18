Boney Kapoor breaks down while receiving Sridevi's ANR award

The ANR awards, a prestigious award ceremony in the Southern film industry, kept in the memory of late actor and producer Akkineni Nageswara Rao, was recently held. The event was attended by a number of who’s who including Chiranjeevi, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Vijay Deverakonda. Among the ones honoured for their significant contribution to South cinema were Rekha and late actor Sridevi.

On behalf of Sridevi, her husband Boney Kapoor attended the event and accepted the award. It was indeed an emotional moment when he walked up to the stage to receive the award. Afterward, while addressing the audience, he choked and could not speak much.