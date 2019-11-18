Boney Kapoor breaks down while receiving Sridevi's ANR award

The ANR awards, a prestigious award ceremony in the Southern film industry, kept in the memory of late actor and producer Akkineni Nageswara Rao, was recently held. The event was attended by a number of who’s who including Chiranjeevi, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Vijay Deverakonda. Among the ones honoured for their significant contribution to South cinema were Rekha and late actor Sridevi.
On behalf of Sridevi, her husband Boney Kapoor attended the event and accepted the award. It was indeed an emotional moment when he walked up to the stage to receive the award. Afterward, while addressing the audience, he choked and could not speak much.
The National Film Awards 2018 witnessed a similar moment when Boney Kapoor along with daughters Janhvi and Khushi arrived to accept the honour on behalf of Sridevi who was being recognised for her outstanding performance in her last film MOM. The family broke down on stage, while accepting the award from President Ram Nath Kovind.
Sridevi, who was in Dubai to attend Boney’s nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding in February 2018, passed away due to an accidental drowning at a Dubai hotel. While her final feature film was MOM, she was last seen on the big screen, making a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan‘s Zero.
