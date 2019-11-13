Rishi Kapoor shares an epic childhood picture with Boney and Anil Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor is one of the most active users of social media from his generation and he keeps giving us sneak peeks into his life. Recently, the actor shared a throwback picture from his childhood which features the actor himself, Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.
Recalling one of his works, Chintu ji shared a picture from the 'originial Coca Cola' ad in which both Anil and Boney also starred. He shared the picture with caption "Original “Coca Cola” advertisement. Boney Kapoor,Aditya Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor,Tutu Sharma and that cute brat Anil Kapoor( photo courtesy Khalid Mohammed)"
On the work front, Rishi will next be seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofan starring Farhan Akhtar. A sports film, the movie is scheduled to release on Oct 2, 2020.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)