Toofan First Look: Farhan Akhtar flaunts his chiseled body as a boxer

Farhan Akhtar who is busy promoting his upcoming film 'The Sky is Pink,' surprised fans with his first look as a boxer from 'Toofan.' The first-look poster shows the actor flaunting his chiseled body, washboard abs, and biceps as he is set to take on a boxer. Farhan is seen standing in a boxing ring, ready to pack a few powerful punches.

"From the director of 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'," the poster reads. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on 2 October 2020.

"Toofan Uthega!! FIRST LOOK! #TOOFAN releasing 2nd October 2020!!" the actor captioned the poster on Twitter.