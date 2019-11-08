Baarish ho gayi phirse? Rishi Kapoor startled as Mumbai Rains return

Rishi Kapoor is back in India after taking treatment for cancer in New York. Yesterday the veteran actor was spotted at Juhu PVR for the special screening of Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bala'.
As soon as he came out after watching the film the actor was startled by the Mumbai rains. Paparazzi who always manage to chase the celebs at their daily activities also tried to get some clicks of Rishi after screening. But what caught by the lenses was funnier than one can imagine. In the video we can watch the Rishi Kapoor's reaction when he noticed that its November and still raining in the city. He said,"Baarish ho gayi phirse?"
Mumbaikars are still roaming with their umbrellas in the city as Mumbai rain is yet to leave and continue troubling the common man. It seems B-town is also not happy with this long stayed monsoon.
On the work front, he was last seen on screen in "102 Not Out" alongside Amitabh Bachchan. He's currently shooting for farhan Akhtar starrer sports drama 'Toofan' which is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.
