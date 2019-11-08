Baarish ho gayi phirse? Rishi Kapoor startled as Mumbai Rains return

Rishi Kapoor is back in India after taking treatment for cancer in New York. Yesterday the veteran actor was spotted at Juhu PVR for the special screening of Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bala'.

As soon as he came out after watching the film the actor was startled by the Mumbai rains. Paparazzi who always manage to chase the celebs at their daily activities also tried to get some clicks of Rishi after screening. But what caught by the lenses was funnier than one can imagine. In the video we can watch the Rishi Kapoor's reaction when he noticed that its November and still raining in the city. He said,"Baarish ho gayi phirse?"