Why is Alia Bhatt missing from Ranbir Kapoor's family dinner?

Ever since the Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor is back from New York after the long battle with Cancer, the two of them having a fun time with family and friends which they missed during the treatment. The actor was diagnosed with cancer and was being treated in New York before he returned after 11 months and 11 days!

Yesterday night, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Ranbir had a special family dinner at celebs most favorite Asian restaurant 'Hakkasan' in Mumbai. Rishi was spotted with Neetu and kids Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and adorable company of his grandchild Samara. It was indeed their first outing as a family after Rishi and Neetu came back to India and we wonder where is the Alia Bhatt?

Lets take a look at the pictures: