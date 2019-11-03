Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor sweat it out on football field

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were spotted sweating it out on the football field during a match held in Mumbai on Sunday.
The match was organised to support the initiative Playing for Humanity. It is India's first celebrity football club.
The actors were joined by an array of other celebrities including filmmaker Shashank Khaitan.
Meanwhile on work front, Ranbir will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.
Furthermore he will also be starring in Shamshera opposite Vaani Kapoor, and has also been roped in for Luv Ranjan's next with Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn.
Arjun will next be seen in "Panipat" alongside Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.
