Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor sweat it out on football field

Meanwhile on work front, Ranbir will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.

Furthermore he will also be starring in Shamshera opposite Vaani Kapoor, and has also been roped in for Luv Ranjan's next with Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn.

Arjun will next be seen in "Panipat" alongside Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.