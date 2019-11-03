Entertainment

Updated on

Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor sweat it out on football field

By FPJ Web Desk

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were spotted sweating it out on the football field during a match held in Mumbai on Sunday.

Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor sweat it out on football field

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were spotted sweating it out on the football field during a match held in Mumbai on Sunday.

Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor sweat it out on football field
Ranbir Kapoor in Bandra
Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor sweat it out on football field
Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor sweat it out on football field
Arjun Kapoor at a football match in Bandra

The match was organised to support the initiative Playing for Humanity. It is India's first celebrity football club.

Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor sweat it out on football field
Pictures by Viral Bhayani
Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor sweat it out on football field

The actors were joined by an array of other celebrities including filmmaker Shashank Khaitan.

Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor sweat it out on football field
Pictures by Viral Bhayani

Meanwhile on work front, Ranbir will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.

Furthermore he will also be starring in Shamshera opposite Vaani Kapoor, and has also been roped in for Luv Ranjan's next with Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn.

Arjun will next be seen in "Panipat" alongside Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in