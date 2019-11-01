Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Panipat' to release on December 6

Mumbai: Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker's magnum opus "Panipat" will hit the theatres on December 6 this year.

The film features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon in the lead and Padmini Kolhapure, Mohnish Bahl and Zeenat Aman in special appearance.

The movie is based on the Third Battle of Panipat that took place on 14 January 1761.

The battle was fought between the northern expeditionary force of the Maratha Empire and invading forces of the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali, supported by two Indian allies- the Rohilla Afghans of the Doab, and Shuja-ud-Daula, the Nawab of Awadh.

Sunita Gowarikar is producing the film under her banner AGPPL in association with Rohit Shelatkar's company, Vision World.