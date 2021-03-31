'Bollywood has always welcomed married women,' says Esha Deol who is all set for a comeback

For Esha Deol working out to stay fit is the ultimate high in life. Not only does she lead a very disciplined life, she also believes that one needs to go slow with one’s fitness regimen. Hurrying up the process isn’t helpful at all.

How do you manage to stay fit? Tell us about your fitness regime.

I manage to stay fit because I am an extremely disciplined person. Most of my friends consider me boring because I don’t like stepping out, I don’t like partying, I don’t like late nights. I have been into fitness from a very young age as I was always into athletics and football and all kinds of sports and of course dance. I also love working out in the gym. I work out five times a week and do a lot of weights and cardio. I train on my own and that is my me-time in the day. Working out actually gives me a high!

You along with your mother and sister are also dancers. How has dance, as an art form, shaped you?

Art, especially dance, for me is a very spiritual experience. It gives me a certain balance in my day-to-day life and as artistes we need to have immense patience. It has turned me into the kind of person who is spiritual, gracious, patient, calm and respectful. In dance we learn to show tremendous respect towards our gurus, elders. It has also taught me a lot about Indian mythology through Sanskrit shlokas that we perform. I know almost all the shlokas now. I always encourage parents to involve their children in some kind of creative arts because they will have positive repercussions in shaping up the personality of the child.