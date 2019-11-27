Esha Deol shares awe-dorable pic of daughter Miraya with her Dadaa

After cherishing the arrival of their little one in June, Esha had taken to social media to announce her name. While the name is quite unique, the doting mother explains the reason behind choosing this name for her little angel. We all know that in 2017, Esha and her husband Bharat Takhtani welcomed their first born, Radhya and now two years later, they are thrilled to have another adorable baby girl.

She explained, her first daughter Radhya is named after the way Lord Krishna worships Radha. Keeping the connect with the Lord, Esha described that Miraya is the name of one of the devotees of Lord Krishna. Furthermore, she also added that she loves the way Radhya and Miraya sound together.

Esha also recentlywalked on ramp alongside her daughter Radhya who made her debut at the Lakme Fashion Week.