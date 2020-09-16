Basanti backs Radha: BJP MP Hema Malini supports Jaya Bachchan, says 'way in which people are targeting Bollywood is bad'

After veteran actor and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan slammed those who are tarnishing image of the Indian film industry in the Upper House of the Parliament, actress Hema Malini showed her support and said that 'the way in which people are targeting Bollywood is bad'.

In her speech, Jaya Bachchan had alleged that a continuous attempt to defame the film industry is being made, taking an indirect jibe at actor-politician Ravi Kishan and actress Kagana Ranaut, who have claimed that drug addiction happens in the film industry.

In an interview with NDTV, Malini said, "I want to tell people, Bollywood beautiful place, a creative world, it is an art and culture industry... I feel very hurt when I hear people talking so bad about it, about drugs and things like that...Where doesn't it happen? But if there is a stain, you wash it off and it goes. The stain on Bollywood will also go."

"I have received a lot of love from this industry, how can I watch anyone say anything bad about it?" she added.