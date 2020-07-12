Esha Deol rubbishes rumours of Hema Malini's ill health, says 'my mother is fit and fine'

Bollywood actress Esha Deol has rubbished rumours about her mother and actress Hema Malini's ill health, saying she is "fit and fine".

Esha took to Twitter to issue the clarification after some social media users suggested that Hema Malini has been admitted to a hospital.

"My mother @dreamgirlhema is fit & fine. The news regarding her health is absolutely fake so please don't react to such rumours! Thanks to everyone for their love & concern," she wrote on Sunday.