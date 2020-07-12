Esha Deol rubbishes rumours of Hema Malini's ill health, says 'my mother is fit and fine'

Bollywood actress Esha Deol has rubbished rumours about her mother and actress Hema Malini's ill health, saying she is "fit and fine".
Esha took to Twitter to issue the clarification after some social media users suggested that Hema Malini has been admitted to a hospital.
"My mother @dreamgirlhema is fit & fine. The news regarding her health is absolutely fake so please don't react to such rumours! Thanks to everyone for their love & concern," she wrote on Sunday.
A post on Facebook had claimed that Hema Malini was admitted to a hospital after facing breathing difficulties. "Hema Malini admitted to hospital due to breathing difficulties?" a Twitter user asked.
Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor also slammed a Twitter user for spreading fake news of her mother Neetu and brother Ranbir testing positive for the novel coronavirus.
In a now deleted post, the user had shared that Neetu, Ranbir and Karan Johar had tested positive for COVID-19 after Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda had attended Neetu’s birthday party hosted by Riddhima.
The 39-year-old took to Instagram and wrote, “Attention seeking??? Least verify/ clarify! We are fit We are good! Stop spreading rumours! #lunatics #fakenews”
Meanwhile, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek have tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and have been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.
Hema Malini on Sunday morning tweeted, "Amit ji has tested positive & has been admitted to Nanavati hospital. I pray for his well being & I’m sure that with all our collective prayers, he will come out of this safely
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)