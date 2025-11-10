 Bobby Deol To Play Grey Character In Ahaan Panday, Sharvari's YRF Film: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBobby Deol To Play Grey Character In Ahaan Panday, Sharvari's YRF Film: Report

Bobby Deol To Play Grey Character In Ahaan Panday, Sharvari's YRF Film: Report

Bobby Deol will play a key role with grey shades, a character that is not exactly a villain but one with strong authority and complexity. The film marks the fifth collaboration between Aditya Chopra and Ali Abbas Zafar after Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Gunday, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai

Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 11:18 AM IST
article-image
Bobby Deol | Instagram

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, who continues to ride high on the success of projects like Animal and Ba***ds of Bollywood, has been roped in for filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming action romance featuring Ahaan Panday and Sharvari in the lead roles. The yet-untitled film, backed by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films, is expected to go on floors in the UK in the first quarter of 2026.

According to a report in Midday, Deol will play a key role with grey shades, a character that is not exactly a villain but one with strong authority and complexity.

Read Also
Preity Zinta Recalls Being Third Wheel On 'Sweetest Couple' Bobby Deol & Tanya Deol's Honeymoon...
article-image

"It would be incorrect to call him the antagonist. His character holds an authoritative position in the film, but there’s more than meets the eye. As the story unfolds, Bobby’s character develops grey tones that deeply influence his dynamic with the hero," a source informed the publication.

The insider further added that Zafar envisions presenting Deol in a larger-than-life role, someone whose presence invokes fear, yet remains deeply layered and unpredictable. "That’s the newness the director wants to explore - a brutal yet nuanced side of the actor that fans haven’t seen before," the source shared.

FPJ Shorts
World Science Day 2025: Everything You Need To Know About Significance & Global Impact
World Science Day 2025: Everything You Need To Know About Significance & Global Impact
GST 2.0 Reforms A Boon For India's Artisans, Enabling Competition With Factory-Made Goods
GST 2.0 Reforms A Boon For India's Artisans, Enabling Competition With Factory-Made Goods
'Aawaz Ka Jadugar', Varanasi Sanitation Worker Wins Hearts With Melodious Singing While Sweeping Streets | WATCH
'Aawaz Ka Jadugar', Varanasi Sanitation Worker Wins Hearts With Melodious Singing While Sweeping Streets | WATCH
'Science Within Scriptures': Jain Scholars Examine Soul, Reincarnation, & Ahimsa Through A Scientific Lens
'Science Within Scriptures': Jain Scholars Examine Soul, Reincarnation, & Ahimsa Through A Scientific Lens

After receiving appreciation for his recent performances, Deol has become one of the most sought-after names for powerful, unconventional roles.

The source reportedly added that Ali Abbas Zafar is eager to deliver a "fan service" moment by showcasing the actor in a completely new avatar.

Read Also
'It's Relaxing For Them': Bobby Deol Reveals Dharmendra Lives With First Wife Prakash Kaur At...
article-image

The film marks the fifth collaboration between Aditya Chopra and Zafar after Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Gunday, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai. With Deol joining the cast, and Ahaan Panday sharing screen space with him for the first time, this action-packed romance promises an exciting mix of intensity, emotion, and high-octane drama.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bobby Deol To Play Grey Character In Ahaan Panday, Sharvari's YRF Film: Report

Bobby Deol To Play Grey Character In Ahaan Panday, Sharvari's YRF Film: Report

Anupamaa Written Update, November 10: Anupama Refuses Pari & Raja’s Divorce, Parag Declares 'Ye Ho...

Anupamaa Written Update, November 10: Anupama Refuses Pari & Raja’s Divorce, Parag Declares 'Ye Ho...

'Just Shut Your Mouth': Renuka Shahane Defends Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Against Body Shaming &...

'Just Shut Your Mouth': Renuka Shahane Defends Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Against Body Shaming &...

Janhvi Kapoor Lights Up Udaipur Wedding In Ethereal Saree And Show-Stopping Gold Ensemble

Janhvi Kapoor Lights Up Udaipur Wedding In Ethereal Saree And Show-Stopping Gold Ensemble

Haq Box Office Collection Day 3: Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi's Film Sees Steady Growth, Collects...

Haq Box Office Collection Day 3: Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi's Film Sees Steady Growth, Collects...