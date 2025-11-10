Bobby Deol To Play Grey Character In Ahaan Panday, Sharvari's YRF Film: Report

Bobby Deol | Instagram

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, who continues to ride high on the success of projects like Animal and Ba***ds of Bollywood, has been roped in for filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming action romance featuring Ahaan Panday and Sharvari in the lead roles. The yet-untitled film, backed by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films, is expected to go on floors in the UK in the first quarter of 2026.

According to a report in Midday, Deol will play a key role with grey shades, a character that is not exactly a villain but one with strong authority and complexity.

"It would be incorrect to call him the antagonist. His character holds an authoritative position in the film, but there’s more than meets the eye. As the story unfolds, Bobby’s character develops grey tones that deeply influence his dynamic with the hero," a source informed the publication.

The insider further added that Zafar envisions presenting Deol in a larger-than-life role, someone whose presence invokes fear, yet remains deeply layered and unpredictable. "That’s the newness the director wants to explore - a brutal yet nuanced side of the actor that fans haven’t seen before," the source shared.

After receiving appreciation for his recent performances, Deol has become one of the most sought-after names for powerful, unconventional roles.

The source reportedly added that Ali Abbas Zafar is eager to deliver a "fan service" moment by showcasing the actor in a completely new avatar.

The film marks the fifth collaboration between Aditya Chopra and Zafar after Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Gunday, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai. With Deol joining the cast, and Ahaan Panday sharing screen space with him for the first time, this action-packed romance promises an exciting mix of intensity, emotion, and high-octane drama.