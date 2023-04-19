Blackpink's Rose relieved from baseless drug abuse allegations after designer Riccardo Tisci clears the air

Blackpink's Rose | Instagram

Blackpink’s Rose, the popular K-pop singer, recently found herself caught in the crosshairs of baseless drug abuse allegations. The unfounded claims had initially surfaced on social media after designer Riccardo Tisci posted a group photo on his Instagram account. However, Tisci has since come out to clear the air and put the rumours to rest.

The photo, which showed Rosé and Korean actor Kang Dong Won among a group of people gathered around a table, had stirred up controversy due to a tray that was faintly visible in the background. Speculators had pointed out the tray, accusing those present of drug abuse.

Tisci quickly deleted the post after the rumours began to spread, but not before they had gained momentum.

A week later, on April 19, the designer took to Instagram to dispel the allegations. He posted an image of the tray in question, revealing that it was, in fact, a luxury art piece by Katherina Jebb Balthus. Tisci captioned the post with the acronym “FYI”, clearly indicating that the claims of drug use were baseless.

YG Entertainment reacted to the situation

YG Entertainment, Rosé’s managing agency, was quick to respond to the rumors, stating that they would take legal action against anyone violating their artist's rights and privacy.

The agency also warned that they were monitoring the situation and would respond strongly to any further allegations.

As the dust settles on this controversy, BLACKPINK’s Rosé can breathe easy, secure in the knowledge that her name has been cleared. The incident highlights the importance of verifying sources before making accusations and serves as a reminder that social media can be both a powerful tool for communication and a breeding ground for false rumours.