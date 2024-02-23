 Bipasha Basu Wishes Karan Singh Grover On His 42nd Birthday: 'You're The Reason Why I Smile And Laugh So Much'
Bipasha Basu, on Friday, shared a sweet post for Karan Singh Grover on his special day.

ANIUpdated: Friday, February 23, 2024, 01:43 PM IST
article-image

It's actor Karan Singh Grover's birthday today. His wife and actor Bipasha Basu, on Friday, shared a sweet post for her husband on his special day.

She took to Instagram and uploaded a video of Karan attempting to mount an inflatable unicorn-shaped swimming tube.

She wrote, "Monkey Prince Vs Pegasus. Happy Birthday my love @iamksgofficial. You are the reason why I smile and laugh so much You are the best father and the bestest husband Can't express in words how much we both love you."

article-image

She added, "We wish you the best birthday and wish all your dreams come true. We love you soooooooooooooooooooooo much and more. Stay healthy, crazy, happy #monkeylove."

Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.

The couple welcomed their daughter Devi on November 12, 2022. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her baby.

The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine." Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is basking in the upcoming aerial action thriller film 'Fighter', which is headlined by Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

The film is primarily shot at air bases in India with real Sukhois, Indian fighter planes. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.

article-image

He is known for his performances in shows including 'Dill Mill Gayye' and 'Qubool Hai'. He has also starred in films such as 'Alone' and 'Hate Story 3'.

