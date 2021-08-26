Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan asked to leave for his violent behaviour; actor shows injuries post eviction

Actor Zeeshan Khan was evicted from the 'Bigg Boss OTT' house on Wednesday after he got violent with co-contestants Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat.

During the captaincy task, Zeeshan, who was Divya Agarwal's connection, had a major fight with Pratik. The housemates tried to stop Zeeshan but he ended up pushing Pratik multiple times.

In the middle of the task, Bigg Boss asked all housemates to gather in the living area and schooled Zeeshan for his violent behaviour. Later, Bigg Boss asked Zeeshan to leave the show.

Soon after being thrown out of the show, Zeeshan took to Instagram and shared photos of injuries all over his body. He posted the photos with a folded hands emoji.

Zeeshan's fans showed him their support. Several celebrities, including Tina Dutta, also came out in his support and called his eviction 'unfair'.

Earlier this week, Zeeshan suffered an anxiety attack after host Karan Johar thrashed him on Sunday's episode. He was seen coughing on his bunk bed, feeling nauseous as others around him tried to help him.

On 'Sunday Ka Vaar' episode, Karan had lashed out at Zeeshan for his comments on co-contestant Akshara Singh.

During his fight with Akshara in one of the recent episodes, Zeeshan told the actress, "Ladki ho toh daayre mein raho (You are a girl, stay in your limits)." Karan brought up his comment and said, "This is the most misogynistic remark I have heard recently and I have heard a lot of remarks coming out of a man’s mouth. Let me tell you, this remark of yours reeks of misogyny and chauvinism."

'Bigg Boss OTT', is a six-week digital spinoff of the popular and one of the most controversial reality shows on television.

The audience can see the contestants 24*7 through a live feed and even dole out punishments to them. The televised version, 'Bigg Boss 15', will continue to be hosted by Salman Khan.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 10:57 AM IST