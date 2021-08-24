Zeeshan Khan and Milind Gaba feel Karan Johar is 'biased' as 'Bigg Boss OTT' host: 'He never spoke to the boys'

'Bigg Boss OTT' contestants Milind Gaba and Zeeshan Khan feel that filmmaker Karan Johar is 'biased' as the host of the show.

On 'Sunday Ka Vaar' episode, Karan lashed out at Zeeshan for his comments on co-contestant Akshara Singh.

During his fight with Akshara in one of the recent episodes, Zeeshan told the actress, "Ladki ho toh daayre mein raho (You are a girl, stay in your limits)."

Karan brought up his comment and said, "This is the most misogynistic remark I have heard recently and I have heard a lot of remarks coming out of a man’s mouth. Let me tell you, this remark of yours reeks of misogyny and chauvinism."

Karan also asked him to go and sit on a chair at the back, and Zeeshan was also ignored during the entire episode. After the episode ended, Zeeshan felt dejected and was seen talking to his friend Millind Gaba. He said that he was not given a fair chance to explain his point.

"I was termed a misogynist because of that once sentence and the 1000 sentences that were thrown at me by Akshara went unnoticed."

Millind Gaba, who was listening to Zeeshan, agreed with him and said, "You spoke about her daayra (limits) and he (Karan Johar) asked about every female contestant's perception, but he never spoke to any of the boys, why?"

Zeeshan added, "Because all the boys are misogynist."

Millind also pointed out how Shamita Shetty abused Nishant Bhat and later apologised and her apology was accepted by Karan. But when Zeeshan said sorry it was ignored and was not accepted.

Millind said, "I found him biased." Zeeshan also agreed with him.

'Bigg Boss OTT', is a six-week digital spinoff of the popular and one of the most controversial reality shows on television.

The audience can see the contestants 24*7 through a live feed and even dole out punishments to them. The televised version, 'Bigg Boss 15', will continue to be hosted by Salman Khan.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 11:24 AM IST