'Loser attitude': Gauahar Khan lashes out at Nishant Bhat for criticising her 'Bigg Boss 7' win; watch video

Actress and 'Bigg Boss 7' winner Gauahar khan recently lashed out at 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant, choreographer Nishant Bhat for criticising her victory.

During 'Bigg Boss OTT' LIVE feed, contestants Pratik Sahejpal, Akshara Singh and Nishant and Muskaan Jattana can be seen talking about Gauahar and Rubina Dilaik (Bigg Boss 14 winner).

In the video, Akshara as Nishant and Pratik about Gauhar’s victory. Responding to her, Nishant says that she used to whine a lot. "Bahut zaada 'aaen aaen' karti this," he said.

Then she goes on to ask why Rubina won season 14. To this, he says, "She was also the same."

However, Nishant's comments disappointed Gauahar’s fans and many of them took to social media to slam Nishant.

The '14 Phere' actress also lashed out at Nishant and called him a 'loser'. She also requested her fans to ignore the clip and to not take it seriously.

"Shaaaanti…bol ne do, angoor khatte hain. Hahaha spread love,” she replied.

In another tweet, she wrote, "Agar sirf chillane se log bb jeet jaate toh nishant ke haath mein pehle hafte mein trophy hoti ! Hahahahahahah. Guys take light, forgive him! A loser attitude won’t know what it takes to be a winner. First, as a human being n then of the biggest show of the country."

Gauahar won the seventh season of the show and appeared as a 'senior' on the show last year as well.

On the work front, she was last seen with Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda in the film '14 Phere'. She will next be seen with her husband, choreographer Zaid Darbar in a music video.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 02:52 PM IST